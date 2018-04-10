British Council, Foundation train teachers, school administrators

NO fewer than 300 participants comprising teachers and school administrators drawn from various schools in Rivers, Cross Rivers and Lagos states were trained during the Training of Trainers, TOT, programme put together by The Fast Forward Project for more innovation, infuse work-readiness skills in a regular day-to-day teaching.

The dissemination phase of the programme target for training 1,000 secondary school students on employability skills was held in Lagos April 4, 2018.

Fast Forward Project, funded by the MacArthur Foundation, the British Council and supported by LEAP Africa is an action research pilot project with a work-based learning model.

One of the highlights of the dissemination included the internship aspect where the chosen secondary school students embarked on two-week internship training at designated employers.

“This experience brought about significant transformation in the students’ communication skills, critical thinking, problem solving, values, vision, time management, leadership, confidence level and goal-setting among others,” the organisers said in a statement.