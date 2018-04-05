Breaking: Army promotes 3,729 troops fighting Boko Haram in North East

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Army has promoted a total of 3,729 soldiers engaged in internal security operations in the North East part of the country.



The beneficiaries are the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, who participated in the army’s Operation Deep Punch II in Sambisa Forest.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, in a statement, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai approved the special promotion for the troops “in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.”

“A breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 Staff Sergeants promoted to the rank of Warrant Officers, 511 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeants while 994 Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeants.

” Others are 1064 Lance Corporals promoted to the rank of Corporals while 932 Private soldiers were appointed Lance Corporals.”