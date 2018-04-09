Breaking: I’ve finally decided to contest in 2019 – Buhari

—–Seeks waiver for Oyegun to contest for second tenure

—–Says victory is sure for party in 2019 polls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has finally decided to seek re-election in 2019 general elections.

The President has also asked party members to grant waiver to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odegie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, who want to recontest in the party’s Congress.

Speaking at the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting also appealed to members of NEC to also grant weaver to the party’s national chairman Chief John Oyegun and other National and State Executive members wishing to seek re-election.

NEC meeting which is presently holding is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and 24 state governors.