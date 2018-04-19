Breaking: Herdsmen/Farmer clashes: Over 257 killed this year – SGF

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Over Two hundred fifty seven persons were reportedly killed following the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and farmers, so far this year, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha has said.



Mustapha disclosed this on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the Federal and States Security Administrators’ Meeting (FSSAM), taking place in Katsina.

The SGF who was represented by his Permanent Secretary, Sulaiman Haliru said the figure was recorded in 30 incidence and excluding the recent incidents.

Haliru who doubles as the Chairman of the forum, mentioned about seven states were most affected by the incidence.

According to him, “Within the last few months, we have recorded a total of over 30 incidence which have claimed lives of more than 257 persons within this year a lone.

“States most affected are Zamfara, Adamawa, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kaduna to mention but a few. In fact, other states in the southern,” he said.

Haliru also said the meeting will look into increasing cases of kidnapping, abduction as well as Child Abuse and proffer lasting solutions to the menace.

“Apart from this (herdsmen/farmers clash), we also have other problems, security challenges which are also compounding the security landscape. This is in the area of Kidnapping and abduction.

“Kidnapping and Abduction use to be restricted to some areas but now and from record it is virtually a national menace, becoming so rampant in everywhere. Another worrying issue is the increasing menace of Child Abuse. Child now becoming victims of criminal – rape, molestation.

“So it calls for all hands on deck in order to control and put an end to the seemingly disturbing occurrence of the incidence,” Haliru said.

On the 2019 forthcoming general elections, Haliru called on the political actors to avoid utterances and actions that could trigger insecurity in the country.

Declaring open the event, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State said the state government has always taken the issue of security seriously, and has invested so much in it and has achieved a lot in the protection of lives and properties of people in the state.

“Cumulatively, the State Government spends over 60 million natural monthly in assisting and supporting the security agencies in the state.

“It is against this backdrop and our present financial position that I would like to solicit that the Federal Government come in and look into the issue of funding of security agencies operating in the states,” Governor Masari appealed.

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of Katsina State and the Chairman, Amnesty Dialogue Committee, Mustapha Inuwa described the essence of the security meeting as to build strategies to improve security in troubled states and the nation at large.