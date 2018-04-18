Bosch opens power tools shop in Nigeria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Bosch Power Tools Ni-geria in partnership with Amicable Concerns Limited has opened its first experience centre in Nigeria in a bid to deliver the latest innovations in the construction industry

The company said the centre will assist professionals in meeting the growing demands especially in the area of infrastructure development.

Speaking at the unveiling of the centre, the Country Sales Director, Bosch Tools Nigeria, Franks Diermenn said: “In support of the rapid infrastructural developments in Nigeria, the exclusive first of its kind Bosch Power Tools experience centre in Sub- Saharan Africa provides professionals and tradesmen with know-how and tools that are easy to use and that will significantly increase productivity in their day-to-day work. The experience centre is essential for the Nigerian market.”

The centre built with the latest Bosch Power Tools will offer users tailored application trainings and the opportunity to purchase the latest Bosch power tools and accessories, in addition to offering a drop off and pick up service for all after-sales service needs.