Black out: Gbaramatu youths threaten shut down of oil exploration

By Prince Okafor

Gbaramatu Youth Council has threatened to shut down all oil exploration activities in Escravos and its environs if the Federal Government continues to delay the award of the power generation and distribution contracts in the area.

The socio-political group accused the office of the Vice President, which it claimed was responsible for the award of the contracts, of foot dragging on the project which was designed by the Goodluck Jonathan administration to provide electricity to the area.

A statement by its President, Christopher Wuruyai, advised the Federal Government to do the needful on the project and warned that it will not fold its arms and watch the partners feed the rest of the country, with power supply generated from its land.

It said: “We write yet again, to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the Escravos and environs 30MW Electrification project initiated in 2011, by the previous administration as part of the Federal Government’s concerted efforts to open up the Niger Delta coastal communities to global economic activities, but which had been hampered by lack of public power supply.

“All efforts made by the Gbaramatu Traditional Council, during the Vice President’s fact-finding mission to the Niger Delta, to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the current challenges of this project seem to have met a brick wall.

“The project which is at the stage of award of contracts for power generation and distribution is in the purview of the office of the Vice President and coordinated by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Gas and Power Division and it seems to have been left at the mercy of the elements.”

The group reeled out the challenges faced by the communities due to the comatose state of the project.

“Consequently, the perennial blackout being experienced in the area is making it impossible for the area to enjoy the basic social amenities in this part of the country.

“The Gbaramatu Youth Council, after extensive consultation with various leaders and stakeholders of the project from the various ethnic groups in the Escravos area have resolved as follows:

“We want the Federal Government to intensify effort so as to commence work on the next stage of the electricity project of the Escravos and environs, as soon as possible.

“We will no longer sit back and allow the Nigerian state to supply other neighboring countries as well as other parts of the country electricity, generated with gas from our land, while leaving us in total darkness.”