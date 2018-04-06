Bayelsa 2020 guber poll: APC’ll shock PDP —Fafi

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— Bayelsa State chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Deacon Joseph Fafi, has said his party will shock the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state 2020 governorship poll.

Fafi spoke, yesterday, at the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa during a meeting of elders of the party.

He said the weakness of the ruling PDP in the state will be APC’s strength during the governorship poll.

According to Fafi, “anybody who thinks the PDP will produce the governor of the state in 2020 is a joker and the APC members should be ready to work in unity to take over the Creek Haven seat of governor in 2020.”

The meeting was attended by stakeholders of the party.