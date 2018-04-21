Barca eye Cup win

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will target a record-extending 30th King’s Cup triumph when they face Sevilla in today’s final.

A victory would also virtually assure them of a second domestic double in three seasons, reinforcing their dominance in Spain.

Also, victory for Barca in the first final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid has something else to look forward to.

It will also go some way towards healing the wounds from their catastrophic failure in the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League.

The team’s rampant run towards a 25th Liga title, while staying unbeaten, has been overshadowed by their devastating 3-0 defeat to AS Roma in the continental competition.

The defeat saw them exit Europe’s top competition on away goals rule after blowing a 4-1 lead from the first leg.