Balogun battle ready to save Mainz from relegation

Nigeria and FC Mainz defender Leon Balogun has warned his teammates not to get carried away after their 2-0 win over SC Freiburg.

Mainz are fighting relegation in the German Bundesliga and the Super Eagles defender wants more focus from his teammates.

Mainz moved out of the relegation zone following Monday’s win, but only on goal difference with four games left to wrap up their season.

Mianz currently sit at number 15 in a 18-team league table with 30 points from as many games.

“When that Monday feeling hits you, well done lads, great fight from the whole team and amazing support from the fans,” Balogun tweeted.

“Let’s enjoy the moment and take a small breather before we get back to work again. Nothing gained yet – it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

Up next are fixtures against FC Augsburg on Sunday, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen.