Baba is Idah Poly new Rector

Lokoja—President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. David Baba as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State.

The appointment, which took effect from December 27, 2017, is for four years in the first instance and renewable for a second.

A statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Job Ekele, said Baba took over on Decem-ber 22, 2017 as Acting Rector from Mr. Matthew Akpata, whose second tenure expired in December.

Baba, 50 years old, who hails from Efakwu-Egume in Dekina local government area of Kogi state, was the immediate past deputy rector of the Polytechnic.

He holds a degree in English Language from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; joined the Polytechnic as a lecturer III in 1992 and rose to become the rector.

Speaking on his appointment, the new rector expressed happiness, saying merit has taken its place in the procedure.

Baba lauded the governing council of the institution for not allowing mediocrity take precedence over merit.

He however pledged to consolidate on the progress already made in the school, adding that he would encourage teamwork to ensure progress of the school.

The rector also said he had zero tolerance for cultism, absenteeism, truancy and other vices that might work against the progress of the school.