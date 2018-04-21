Assets enumeration exercise ‘ll improve service delivery – IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Saturday said it had introduced Assets and Customer Enumeration exercise to improve its customer service delivery.

Mr Olatunji Akeem, the IBEDC Project Officer in Omu-Aran Business District in Kwara, said this during a sensitisation visit to the palace of Olomu of Omu-Aran on Saturday.

Newsmen report that IBEDC officials, led by Akeem, were in the palace to seek the community leader’s support on the exercise.

The officials were earlier at Omu-Aran Central mosque on Friday during the Juma’at prayers to sensitise the Muslim community there.

Akeem said that the exercise involved the technical audit of the company’s assets and data capturing of existing and prospective customers.

According to him, the exercise involves the identification of developed, undeveloped and vacant properties within the district.

Akeem said the enumerators for the exercise had been recruited and had commenced their assignment across the over 200 communities in the area.

He appealed to the people to give thier maximum support to the enumerators in order to achieve the desired success.

“While appealing for maximum support on this important exercise we, however, warn our customers not to make any cash payment to the enumerators.

“Do not solicit or co-opt the enumerators to purchase meters or electricity equipment on your behalf.

“And always ask for their identification tags to ensure genuineness,” he said.

According to him, some of the benefits of exercise will include better power distribution, improved quality of power supply and reduction in estimated billings.

It is also expected to translate to identification of obsolete and damaged equipment, improved accuracy of billings and proper planning for potential customer expansion.

Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Acting traditional head of the community, in his response, thanked the company for its foresight.

He pledged the support of the leaders and people of the community toward successful implementation of the project.

The highlight of the exercise was the distribution of pamphlets to educate the people on the importance of the asset and customers enumeration exercise.

NAN