Arewa24 launches new multi-set studio

By Princewill Ekwujuru

AREWA24, an Hausa lan- guage entertainment and lifestyle channel has announced the launch of its new Kano-based multi-set studio, new shows and formats starting in second quarter of 2018.

The new studio will support a re-branded Breakfast Show (Gari Ya Waye), a new sports roundup show (Sports Central), and a new set for AREWA24’s popular Kannywood Magazine show (Kundin Kannywood), as well as for the Kannywood Movie Review.

The channel is also re-launching its signature health, medical and wellness show with a new format and host, (Lafiya Jari), which would be produced in Abuja.

Speaking, AREWA24’s Executive Producer of the new Breakfast Show, Aisha Lawal said: “AREWA24’s viewers deserve the best presentation possible and we have been working hard for months to light up our new multi-set studio. Our new Breakfast Show will be a treat for our audiences with not only a new set and a new daily format, but with our terrific new anchor presenters, Nana Musa and Muhammad Abubakar Suleiman.”