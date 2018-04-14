APC senators, Reps, Others Set To Defect To PDP-Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says All Progressives Congress (APC) senators, House of Representatives members and top chieftains of the party will soon defect to the PDP.

Onuesoke, who spoke while addressing some PDP youths in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday, said the aggrieved APC lawmakers and chieftains were planning to use the crisis that will likely emanate from the upcoming APC National Convention to defect to the PDP barring any last-minute change of mind.

He told the elated PDP youths that his confidant in the APC reliably informed him that the ruling party lawmakers and chieftains said they are planning to dump the party after the convention since the state governors elected on the platform of the party had blocked their move to return parliament in 2019.

“The plan to decamp to the PDP is not limited to APC lawmakers and chieftains alone. Several members of the APC leadership are equally engaged in discussion with the leadership of the PDP. Their grievance is that APC had been hijacked by some caucus at their expense ,” Onuesoke said. He stressed that some of the aggrieved APC members had been telling their counterparts in the PDP to create space for them in the party as they were either returning home or seeking refuge in the party.