APC senators, Reps, Others Set To Defect To PDP-Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)  chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says  All Progressives Congress (APC)  senators, House of Representatives members  and top chieftains of the party will soon  defect to the PDP.

Onuesoke, who spoke  while addressing some PDP youths in Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday, said  the aggrieved APC lawmakers and chieftains  were planning to use the crisis that will likely emanate from the upcoming APC National Convention to defect to the PDP barring any last-minute change of mind.

He told the elated PDP youths that his confidant in  the APC  reliably informed him that the ruling party lawmakers and chieftains said they are planning to dump the party after the convention since the state governors elected on the platform of the party had  blocked their move to return parliament in 2019.

“The plan to decamp to the PDP is not limited to APC lawmakers and chieftains alone. Several members of the APC  leadership are equally engaged in discussion with the leadership of the PDP. Their grievance  is that APC had been hijacked by some caucus at their expense ,” Onuesoke said. He stressed  that some of the aggrieved APC members had  been telling their counterparts in the PDP to create space for them in the party as they were either returning home or seeking refuge in the party.


