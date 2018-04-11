APC congresses: Fears of fresh crisis over proposal on tenure elongation

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Fears of fresh crisis erupting in All Progressives Congress, APC, were yesterday being stoked as stakeholders continued to grapple with the import of the recommendations of Governor Simon Lalong committee report on the future of the party’s executives.

A provision of the report as exclusively reported by Vanguard, yesterday, had proposed the extension of the tenure of the party executives in the event that fresh congresses cannot be organised.

The committee in its report said the recommendation of elongation of the tenure of the executive did not offend the provisions of the constitution of the country or that of the party.

Critical stakeholders were, however, expressing fear that despite the president’s plea for a waiver for the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other executive members to contest for re-election, that some stakeholders could try to frustrate the planned congresses.

A source told reporters yesterday: “I suspect a plot to frustrate and subvert the congresses and convention, especially since waivers have been given to the NEC to supervise the exercise and re-contest in the intra-party elections.

“There may be no commitment to a successful congress and convention. The exercise can be programmed to fail to achieve tenure elongation through the back door.”

However, that assertion was strongly countered by another party official in Abuja, yesterday, who said the party was not going for tenure elongation.

“We have dumped tenure elongation. If it were still on the cards, the president would not have asked for waiver,” the party operative said.

Continuing, he said: “This is a plot by the PDP and enemies of the party, we are not going for tenure elongation, no one is talking about it now,” he said.