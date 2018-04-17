APC congress: Obe declares for party’s chairmanship in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—A CHIEFTAIN of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Chief Fred Obe, has declared his intention to vie for the party’s chairmanship position in the state in the forthcoming congress of the party.

Making the declaration at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state before party faithful and stakeholders from the 25 local government areas of the state, Obe promised to unify and lead the party to total victory in the state in the 2019 general election.

Reiterating his determination to secure the party’s votes in all elections and ensure the empowerment of the party members, he said “The season for a historic change in Delta APC is here. A necessary change of guard that should usher into APC Delta leadership a true agent of change.

“The position of chairman of a foremost opposition party in a state like Delta where the ruling party, PDP, has been entrenched for 18 years, requires a dogged and motivating personality.”