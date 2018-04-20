Anioma nation to host Okowa tomorrow

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Anioma nation will tomorrow host Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State to a grand reception at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

Briefing newsmen, Chairman of Media and Publicity of the event, Mr Patrick Ukah, said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, some governors and other prominent Nigerians would grace the ceremony to be chaired by Chief Philip Asiodu

He said: “The Anioma nation has decided to come together to give Governor Okowa, a resounding reception for his leadership prowess”.

Ukah who is also the State Commissioner for Information added; “The Anioma people, from the corporate world; the traditional rulers, politicians and indeed all sons and daughters of Anioma are coming together to host the governor.”

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a true representation of what the Anioma Nation stands for and we think this is the right to honour him”.