Anglican Communion tasks FG on release of Dapchi schoolgirl

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

DIOCESE on the Niger, (Anglican Communion) yesterday said that the continued detention of Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram insurgents is confirming the belief by many Nigerians that the violent activities of the herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents are aimed at Islamizing Nigeria.

Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo who spoke to journalists in Onitsha yesterday, wondered why weeks after the release of her colleagues, Miss Sharibu is still being held by Boko Haram insurgents. He therefore urged Present Muhammadu Buhari to prove Nigerians who have that belief wrong, by ensuring the immediate and unconditional release of the school girl.

Nwokolo said that the continued detention of the schoolgirl by the Boko Haram insurgents and whatever idea they are portraying and herdsmen still bearing guns and continuing attacks of communities show that there is a plan to islamize Nigeria.

“One question the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of Muhammadu Buhari has failed to address is why Leah was not released with her school mates?”

"Nigerians should be vigilant, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen agenda is to Islamize Nigeria, and Christians should protect themselves and defend their faith and the churches, what is being done in this present Federal Government of Nigeria, points to the irrefutable fact that there is a grand plan to Islamize Nigeria."