Amokachi: Eagles not yet a finished job for Russia 2018

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi has suggested that the coaches of the national team still need to work harder to present a solid team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Amokachi who was part of the team that made Nigeria’s maiden World Cup appearance at the USA ’94 tournament submitted that after two friendly games, it was clear there were still some areas to be worked on.

“We have lots of quality players and we trying to make some very good egusi soup out of that team.

“We haven’t gotten it right but we have the quality in that team. We have played and won against Argentina and we played another friendly match and it is good because now we have seen where we need to work out,” said Amokachi while in Kenya to promote Morroco’s 2026 World Cup bid.

Amokachi as an assistant coach to late coach Stepehen Keshi took the the Eagles to the second round of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He admitted that the Super Eagles are one of Africa’s best team going to the 2018 tournament and just like the other teams they most avoid distractions.

“Most of the time we go to the World Cup with an aim of doing better than the best team last time out. That should never be the case. We should not be talking of quarters or semis. Let us go there with an ambition to win,” Amokachi further stressed.

He added; “The only thing that causes confusion most of the time is the money factor. Hopefully the federations going to the World Cup have sat down and agreed with the players on the allowances and I hope we don’t see such kind of distraction when the World Cup begins.”