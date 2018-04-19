Ambassador joins C-River governorship race

By Emma Una

CALABAR—CHIEF Eyoma Asuquo, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Uganda, has joined the Cross River State race for the 2019 election on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Asuquo, who made this known in Calabar, said his intention to govern the state from 2019 was to bring back smiles to the faces of the people of the state who have been subjected to untold suffering under the current administration in the state.

He said: “A new Cross River State is possible with men like me who the lust for office do not kill, who the spoil of office cannot buy, men who possess opinions and the will, who have honour through past antecedents and do not know lies, men who can stand before a demagogue and damn his treacherous flatteries.

“The consequence of the negative action by the current administration is responsible for the state moving in a vicious cycle of poverty, ignorance and retrogression and the 2019 elections offer a noble opportunity to make a wise decision to usher into Cross River State, good governance for wealth creation, manpower development, free and compulsory education, agricultural growth, affordable housing and quality healthcare delivery.”

The Ambassador rejected the present political zoning arrangement in the state, saying it was one sided therefore, no need for zoning since principal political players, particularly in the APC are not keeping to the tents of zoning.

“When I was young, it was said that if the governor is from the North, the party chairman should come from the South but now people from the North and Central contest every position available. They are insisting on making one Etim John, Chairman of the party while the same persons wants to run for governor, is that possible? If the South does not get anything in the party, there will be trouble.

“I am not looking for money but any money that is not used for the benefit of the people is criminal money not minding who has the money even it is a demi-god like what we have in the state that will one day die like every other men.”