Ahmed warns against politicising Offa robbery

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has vowed to procure additional Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, to beef up security in Offa and other strategic locations across the state, urging citizens of the state to resist any attempt by anyone to use the incident for political purposes.

Governor Ahmed, who commended the Federal Government for restoring normalcy to Offa, spoke at the swearing in of a new Khadi of the state Shariah Court of Appeal, Mas’ud Oniye.

His words: “Let me reassure Kwarans and, indeed, all Nigerians that the culprits will be apprehended and brought to justice swiftly.

“Police and other security agencies have begun a manhunt for the perpetrators of the horrid attack on the peaceful and industrious people of Offa.

“Our people must be vigilant and security conscious as part of community involvement in effective policing.”