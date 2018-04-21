Additional polling units: PDP accuses INEC, APC of plot to rig 2019 elections

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it called a fresh plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “to secretly create 30,000 illegal polling units in compromised areas” to boost the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.



The party said part of the plot is to create the additional polling units in remote areas to facilitate the exercise.

In a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said Nigerians know what to do at the appropriate time.

“We are aware of series of clandestine meetings between compromised officials of the commission and certain agents of the Presidency and APC, where the plot to sneak in the 30, 000 illegal polling units in some remote areas and through which they plan to allocate votes to President Buhari and the APC were perfected.

“Our investigation shows that this is part of the grand design by the commission under Professor Mahmood Yakubu to rig the 2019 general elections in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Having realized that Nigerians have completely rejected them because of their manifold failures in governance, the Presidency and the APC are now employing all manners of dirty antics to create ways to rig the polls and foist President Buhari back on Nigerians.

“The PDP cautions INEC not to set the nation on fire by its overt conspiratory tendencies. Professor Yakubu should heed wise counsel and immediately perish the thoughts of using such polling units or dividing the nation along ethnic lines in the 2019 general elections, as such would be stiffly resisted.

“We invite INEC to note that every Nigerian has seen the handwriting on the wall regarding the general rejection of President Buhari and the APC well ahead of the elections. We all know where the tide is flowing and Nigerians are not ready to, and will never accept any results that do not reflect that reality.

“We urge Nigerians to remain vigilant and monitor all processes to ensure that INEC and the APC do not, at any point in the process, manipulate the 2019 general election and subvert the will of the people,” the statement read in part.