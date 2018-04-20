Abia APC Crisis: Court adjourns case to May 3

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—JUSTICE C. U. Okoroafor of Okpuala Ngwa High Court, Abia State has adjourned to May 3rd, 2018, further hearing in the Abia APC crisis.

The adjournment was to accommodate applications brought before the court by other interested parties in the suit NO: HIN/4/2018 filed by Mr. Fabian Okonkwo, Engr. Chris Okpechi and Hon Onyebuchi Igodo, challenging the authenticity of the leadership of the Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, who has been sacked by the court as the chairman of the party.

Explaining to newsmen, the reason for the adjournment shortly after the court session, the party’s legal adviser, Mr. Somadila Uzodinma said that one of the applications was brought by lawyers to Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, asking the court to set aside its earlier decision sacking him as the chairman of the party.

Also, according to Uzodinma, another application was brought by counsel to Sunday Ogbonnaya, a member of the party and two others requesting to be joined as interested parties in the suit.

But G. I. Chionye, lawyer to Fabian Nwankwo and two others who brought the case before the court, objected to the applications that brought before the court.

“Based on these applications brought before him, the Judge decided to adjourn the matter to May, 3, when we will come for pre-trial hearing”.

Before adjourning the matter, Justice Okoroafor gave the counsels 7 days for all the parties to be served all the applications.