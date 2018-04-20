Arthur Obiora emerges as new Ohanaeze youth leader

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU –

Obiora from Anambra state polled a total of 147 votes against 187 to emerge as the Igbo youth leader in an election conducted at Ohanaeze national Secretariat in Enugu.

The outstayed leadership of the the Ohanaeze Youths wing led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro had a running battle with the Ohanaeze national leadership that brought about their dissolution by the previous Ohanaeze leadership of Garry Igariwey.

Obiora defeated two other candidates to emerge new chairman of the council.

The Keenly but peaceful contested national election started with accreditation of delegates from the seven Igbo speaking states of Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers states.

Reacting to the result, Special Adviser, media to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Emeka Attama said with election, the positions of the Youth wing which had been vacant since 2016 have now been filled.

“This has put to rest once and for all the issue of leadership of the Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo charge them that the principle of be thy neighbour’s keeper should be adhered to and I urgently them to always work on concert with the parent body of Ohanaeze for the progress and development of Igbo land,” said Attama.