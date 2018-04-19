Mace stanching : ‘Security apparatus of this country has been called to question’

Abuja – A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Austin Chukwukere (APC-Imo), has called for a strengthened security apparatus in the country following the invasion of the Senate Chambers by hoodlums on Wednesday.

Chukwukere, who disclosed this on Thursday in an interview in Abuja, described the action of the invaders as an affront on the nation’s democracy.

“This calls to question the entire security network that we have, not just in the National Assembly but all over Nigeria.

“The security apparatus of this country has been called to question in a lot of issues, and given what has happened in Abuja since last week culminating to what happened in the National Assembly.

“It is a call to duty for members of our national security and the Federal Government to rejig the structure.

“A lot of people should answer questions on what role they have been playing in the lapses we have been observing in our security in Nigeria.’’

The lawmaker also said that the security details in the National Assembly should be made to account for their roles in the act.

“All the structure that form the security apparatus in the National Assembly should answer to whatever role they have played directly or indirectly in what happened.”

According to him, what happened at the Senate should be a thing of concern to every democrat and should be condemnable by all true lovers of democarcy.

“I condemn it with every sense of humility that this type of thing should happen at this time of our democracy in Nigeria.

“It is a shameful act and a thing nobody should condone,’’ Chukwukere added. (NAN)