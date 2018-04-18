Evangelist pleads guilty to damage of church banner, risks 2 years in jail

Ikeja – A 28-year-old evangelist, Nwakanma Nnaemeka, on Wednesday pleaded guilty before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court to have unlawfully destroyed a church’s banner.



Following his guilty plea, the Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowoshe ordered that the Nnaemeka should be kept behind bars pending his sentence.

Nnaemeka, who resides at 4, Ezekiel St., Iju Ishaga, Agege, a Lagos suburb, was arraigned over an unlawful damage of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries’ banner on April 15.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Hafsat Ajibode, told the court that the accused committed the offence at 4.30p.m. at Ojodu Berger Roundabout in Lagos.

Ajibode said Mrs Oladoyin Ibrahim of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries reported the incident to the police and Nnaemeka was arrested by the police patrol team at Berger Park.

She told the court that Nnaemeka may have carried out the act under the influence of alcohol because he gave no cogent reason for destroying the banner.

The offence contravened Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The section stipulates a two-year jail term for offenders.

The magistrate fixed April 20 for his sentence. (NAN)