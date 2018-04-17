Fayemi deceiving himself by threat to capture Ekiti, says Deputy Gov

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti– Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola has described the comment as an empty boast, the threat by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will use every power to capture Ekiti State in the July 14 election.

The Director General of Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation, Mr Bisi Kolawole, said Fayemi’s emergence as flag bearer of the APC, would make the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) more resounding .

Fayemi had while declaring interest in the governorship seat last Saturday said : “APC will use local, state and federal might to reclaim Ekiti from a set of brigands presiding over it and running the state like a personal estate”.

Kolawole, who also function as Commissioner for Environment, made the statement on Tuesday during a chat with journalists in Ado Ekiti where he boasted that the APC will suffer another humiliating defeat should it field the minister in the forthcoming poll.

“This is somebody who held the dog with his two hands and he allowed the dog to escape. And he is now making noise. The truth of the matter is that Fayemi is a loser and ingrate. He was packaged for the people of Ekiti and the people have rejected him”.

“Fayemi came in as an inexperienced fellow and he betrayed all those who assisted him to be governor. He is just blabbing and seeking attention. But let me say if the APC is so unfortunate to have Fayemi as it flag bearer, I can bet you the party would go into extinction in Ekiti .

“With his declaration, Fayemi had embarked on his last political Journey to perdition for that matter .When you listen to him carefully, he tried to imitate governor and he did that wrongly. If you want to imitate you do it correctly. You will recall that it was Fayose who first issued a red card to APC.”

“We in PDP don’t take him serious, because we have our people on ground, if anybody thinks there is a Federal might somewhere. The person must be deluding himself.

“Fayemi has many baggage and he remains barred from holding public offices. He can’t spring any surprise any longer. Even, when he declared, how commissioners or other members of his cabinet followed him.?

On the gale of defection rocking PDP in Ekiti, Kolawole said it was a product of an alleged inordinate ambition of some former members .

“Those leaving PDP are Abuja politicians who don’t want to agree that there is a new leadership in PDP. But as they are leaving, other people are coming in. We are even happy that they left because they have been making concrete resolution difficult in PDP”.

On whether the non -payment of salaries could affect the chances of the party, Kolawole said the workers are enlightened and reasonable.

“They know that governor meant well for them. He would not do anything to denigrate or intimidate them. The governor has promised to clear all the backlogs before expiration of his tenure “, he said.