Clever Clogs commences book reading sessions in Port Harcourt

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As part of its commitment to encouraging a healthy reading habit for children, Clever Clogs books, publishers of a series of Nigerian themed children’s picture books, has embarked on its first book reading session in the South-South. The book reading session took place at the Infant and Toddler’s Corner at the Port Harcourt Mall, on 5th April 2018.

The aim of the book reading sessions was to further introduce the newly released books “Kob the Antelope, Diary of a Toddler and Tobi Visits the Conservatory” to children outside of Lagos, while teaching some of the value and morals behind the stories in each of the books.

The author, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, commenced the book reading sessions in celebration of the International Children’s Book day.

Clever Clogs books are beautifully illustrated and focused on educating Nigerian children about their environment, food, and locale using characters these children can relate with. The intention to share stories by the author across Lagos state and Port Harcourt through the book reading sessions, is also to reinforce the importance of imbibing an early reading culture amongst children in Nigeria.

Speaking about her book reading sessions, Author and Publisher, Talabi said “The idea to organize book reading sessions, was an avenue to be able to read my books to children first hand, teaching them the cultures and values using the characters in the books.

During the launch of the books, we had representatives from some schools in Lagos who were able to review some of the books and share some insights into what the books are about. Being able to share these stories with kids is something I love to do, and I am positive it was an enjoyable experience for them.”

The goal of Clever Clogs books is to encourage a perfect story time and bonding session between parents and children, as well as assist their cognitive development. Clever Clogs books are available for purchase at Patabah Bookstore, Surulere Glendora, Ikeja City Mall, Lase Bookstore, Ilupeju, Reading Corner Ikoyi, Booksplus Ikoyi, Quintessence, Ikoyi and Terra Kulture V.I, and will be publishing Why Do You Wash Your Hands? Tobi Learns How to Swim, Tobi Bakes a Cake, and Tobi at the Art Gallery before the last quarter of 2018.