Court remands man over alleged malicious damage of father’s cars, threat to life

Abeokuta – An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of one Odulate Abidemi,36, over alleged threat to life, and damaging of the windscreens of his father’s cars.

Abidemi, who resides at No. 5 Dadeinde Joseph St. Ibara Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of threat to life and malicious damage.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometimes in 2016 at No. 5 Dadeinde Joseph St. Ibara in Abeokuta.

He said the accused, the son of the complainant, Chief Oladipo Odulate, went to his father’s house and damaged the windscreen of a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration No. GGE 484 BE.

He added that on that same day, the accused also damaged the front and back windscreen of a Mercedes Benz, also belonging to the complainant, and threatened his life with a cutlass.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 451 and 86(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.

When the charges were read three times, the defendant responded that he did not understand what was read to him.

The Chief Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adelaja, ordered the remand of the accused in prison, saying that, ” I believe he may probably need medical evaluation or he is pretending.’’

The case was adjourned until April 19 for mention.(NAN)