Man City top English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 33 28 3 2 93 25 87 — champions
Man Utd 33 22 5 6 63 26 71
Liverpool 34 20 10 4 78 35 70
Tottenham 33 20 7 6 65 30 67
———————————–
Chelsea 33 18 6 9 57 33 60
———————————–
Arsenal 33 16 6 11 62 45 54
Burnley 33 14 10 9 33 29 52
Leicester 33 11 10 12 49 47 43
Everton 34 11 9 14 39 54 42
Newcastle 33 11 8 14 35 42 41
Bournemouth 34 9 11 14 41 56 38
Watford 34 10 7 17 42 60 37
Brighton 33 8 11 14 31 46 35
Huddersfield 34 9 8 17 27 54 35
West Ham 32 8 10 14 40 58 34
Crystal Palace 34 8 10 16 36 54 34
Swansea 33 8 9 16 27 46 33
———————————–
Southampton 33 5 13 15 33 53 28
Stoke 33 6 9 18 30 63 27
West Brom 34 4 12 18 27 52 24
Note: Top four teams qualify for 2018/19 Champions League; fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018/19 Europa League; bottom three teams relegated to Championship