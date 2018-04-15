Breaking News
Man City top English Premier League table

On 6:07 pmIn News, Sports by adekunleComments

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City Vs Liverpool
Manchester City’s English midfielder Raheem Sterling(C) reacts following the UEFA Champions League second leg quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Liverpool, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England on April 10, 2018.
Liverpol won the match 2-1. / AFP PHOTO /

Man City 33 28 3 2 93 25 87 — champions

Man Utd 33 22 5 6 63 26 71

Liverpool 34 20 10 4 78 35 70

Tottenham 33 20 7 6 65 30 67

———————————–

Chelsea 33 18 6 9 57 33 60

———————————–

Arsenal 33 16 6 11 62 45 54

Burnley 33 14 10 9 33 29 52

Leicester 33 11 10 12 49 47 43

Everton 34 11 9 14 39 54 42

Newcastle 33 11 8 14 35 42 41

Bournemouth 34 9 11 14 41 56 38

Watford 34 10 7 17 42 60 37

Brighton 33 8 11 14 31 46 35

Huddersfield 34 9 8 17 27 54 35

West Ham 32 8 10 14 40 58 34

Crystal Palace 34 8 10 16 36 54 34

Swansea 33 8 9 16 27 46 33

———————————–

Southampton 33 5 13 15 33 53 28

Stoke 33 6 9 18 30 63 27

West Brom 34 4 12 18 27 52 24

Note: Top four teams qualify for 2018/19 Champions League; fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018/19 Europa League; bottom three teams relegated to Championship


