Iran’s Khamenei slams ‘criminals’ Trump, Macron, May

On 11:38 am

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced US President Donald Trump, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Theresa May after they launched strikes Saturday against the Syrian regime, branding them “criminals”.

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 26, 2017 shows (L-R) French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May attending the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7 plus the European Union in Taormina, Sicily.
The US, Britain and France ordered overnight on April 14, 2018 a major military operation by deciding to conduct joint strikes against the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks. / AFP PHOTO /

“The attack this morning against Syria is a crime,” Khamenei said in remarks published on his Telegram channel.

“The American president, the French president and the British prime minister are criminals, they will gain nothing from it,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with high-ranking political and military figures, Khamenei added: “The American president says he attacked Syria to fight against chemical weapons. He is lying.”

The United States, France and Britain said they launched the air strikes against Syrian government military installations in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack by the regime a week ago — a claim dismissed by Damascus and its allies Russia and Iran.


