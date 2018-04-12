Offa robbery: Labour leader warns against politicising security issues

Lagos – A labour leader, Mr Issa Aremu, on Thursday cautioned against politicising security issues in the country to avoid continuous loss of lives and property.

Aremu, General-Secretary, National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), gave the caution while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos.

The labour leader, who spoke against the backdrop of the March 5, bank robbery attack in Offa, Kwara which claimed not less than 30 lives, said all citizens should be told to stop politicising security issues.

“We share the grief of the victims. The tragic event is another rude reminder of the urgent need to secure lives and property in Nigeria.

‘`The politicisation of the approval of 1 billion dollars for the army in the war against Boko Haram terrorism and violent crimes across the country is unnecessary and unhelpful.

”Our security agencies, particularly the military and the police, must be well-equipped to combat criminals in the country,” he said.

He, however, called on the people to insist on accountability from all security agencies, for all the resources made available to them.

Aremu said that the robbery and deaths in Offa had undermined the ease of doing business as well as ease of living in the country.

The union leader, who urged the Police to fish out the criminals behind the attack and ensure they face justice, called however for sanctions against non-performing security agencies.

He also called for adequate compensation for the victims of the robbery, including the affected policemen. (NAN)