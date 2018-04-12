Breaking News
Gold Coast 2018: Aruna, Toriola qualifiesfor Men’s doubles quarter finals

On 11:34 am

The combination of Aruna Quadri and Segun Toriola was good enough to beat the pair of Malaysia’s Javen Choong and Chee Feng Leong 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-8,11-5) to reach the quarter finals in the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia on Thursday.

Nigeria’s Bode Abiodun hits a return against Australia’s Heming Hu in their menís team quarter-final table tennis match during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue in Gold Coast on April 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

Portugal-based Quadri had earlier defeated Singapore’s Xue Jie Pang 4-1 in the Men’s singles round of 16 to progress to the quarter final of the games.

Meanwhile, Toriola retired his match against India’s Sathiyan Ghanasekaran also in the Men’s singles round of 16 failing to progress to the final eight.

Aruna will face Harmeet Desai of India in the singles quarter finals. (NAN)

