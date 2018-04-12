Breaking News
NBA: First-round playoff schedule

On 8:29 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Matchups for the opening round of the NBA playoffs that begins Saturday (all series best-of-seven):

Eastern Conference

Toronto Raptors (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7)

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)

Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)

Western Conference

Houston Rockets (1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8)

Golden State Warriors (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6)

Oklahoma City Thunder (4) vs Utah Jazz (5)


