NBA: First-round playoff schedule

Matchups for the opening round of the NBA playoffs that begins Saturday (all series best-of-seven):
Eastern Conference
Toronto Raptors (1) vs. Washington Wizards (8)
Boston Celtics (2) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7)
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Miami Heat (6)
Cleveland Cavaliers (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5)
Western Conference
Houston Rockets (1) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8)
Golden State Warriors (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7)
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6)
Oklahoma City Thunder (4) vs Utah Jazz (5)