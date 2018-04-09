Buhari’s declaration: Everybody´s interest was considered – Lalong

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau told newsmen after the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) closed-door meeting in Abuja that the president announced the intention at the meeting.



Lalong, whose 10-member committee advised the APC on how to overcome the contentious tenure elongation for its executive leadership committees at all levels, said the committee’s report had restored unity in the party.

He said that the report, which was submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Friday, and considered by NEC members on Monday, was accepted by all party leaders, including Buhari.

´´Everybody´s interest was considered in the report and it was a unanimous vote and adoption of the recommendations that were made.

´´The president felt so happy and excited because of this unity in the party; he has now considered and also accepted the appeal by several members of the society, party and everybody that he will re-contest the 2019 election.

´´He has accepted that he is going to contest again the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,´´ Lalong said.

The Monday’s NEC meeting was the third since Feb. 27, when the tenure extension of the Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) was approved.

But, at another NEC meeting on March 27, Buhari opposed the one-year extension decision, saying it was illegal and unconstitutional.

He had explained that the decision was causing disaffection within the party, and had led to litigation by some members not comfortable with the matter.

Consequently, the party leadership constituted the 10-member committee, headed by Lalong, to look into the issue and advise it on the way forward