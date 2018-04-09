AAUA students ground Ondo over 500% tuition hike

Dayo Johnson Akure

AKURE – The Ondo state capital was grounded as students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko marched on the streets protesting over 500 percent hike in their tuition.



Business and commercial activities remained paralysed even as at the time even as at the time of filling in this report.

The students marched from Oba Adesida to Alagbaka causing gridlock.

Some market women who joined in the protest lashed the institution governing council for the

Security operatives had an hectic time controlling the hundreds of students who displayed various placards condemning the increment and calling on the governor to reverse it.

The tuition fees was N25,000 before it was increased to N200,000 last weekend by the institution governing council

This development had attracted condemnation across the state from the students, their parents and other stakeholders across the state.

The institution Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, Sola Imoru in a statement highlighted the new fees as follows “Faculties of Arts and Education- Fresh Students: N150,000, returning Students: N120,000, Faculties of Science, Agric, Social and Mgt. Sciences- Fresh Students: N180, 000, returning Students : N150, 000

Others include Faculty of Law- Fresh Students: 200,000, returning Students: N150, 000.

The chairman of governing council, Dr Tunji Abayomi after a meeting with leaders of the students unions and government officials said the university was facing financial crunch hence the increasement.

Abayomi warned that if the tuition was not increased, it could lead to the collapse of the university in no distance time.

Dr Abayomi was accompanied by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, called on the students and parents to show understanding in order to move the school to a greater height.

But the SUG President, Olawale ljanusi said that the protest was to show their displeasure over the over 500 percent increment by the council.

Ijanusi vowed that they would continue the protest until the state government intervene and save the ugly situation.

“Base on the reality of fact staring at us in the face, the Union proposed 30% increment (i.e.) for incoming students.The returning students should maintain the status quo of last fee paid.

He said that “No student should resume and no student should pay a dime. United we Stand divided we pay exorbitant fee.

The state government insisted that the N30,000 paid by the students was no more realistic in the face of the economic reality in the country.

Information and Orientation Commissioner Yemi Olowolabi said that the decision to increase the fee was that of the institution governing council.

Olowolabi added that the state government inherited a crisis situation from the last administration.