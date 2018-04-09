2018 FIFA WC: Finidi sees Eagles in Semi-final but…

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George has challenged coach Gernot Rohr and his wards, to do better than qualify from the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament starting June in Russia.

Finidi who provided the assist for late Rashidi Yekini to score Super Eagles’ first World Cup goal, when Nigeria made its maiden appearance at the USA’ 1994 tournament, argued that in previous tournaments the Eagles have reached the knock out stage, and it was about time the present crop of Eagles raised the bar.

“We have done well with the qualifiers in Africa. However, the Eagles need to take us to another level.

“Will this happen? I honestly don’t know. Everything depends on the players and not the coach,” said Finidi who was regarded as the best crosser of the ball during his days with Ajax Amsterdam of Holland.

He called on coach Rohr to make the best selection of players available to him and ensure the team is well motivated to achieve the onerous task of making it out the group D parings featuring Argentina, Croatia and Iceland. One paper Nigeria is the weakest team, they will open their account with Croatia on June 26.