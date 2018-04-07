Breaking: Five persons feared killed in Cross River’s renewed communal clash

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU

CALABAR – No fewer than five persons have allegedly been killed in a renewed communal clash between the people of Yakurr local government area and Obubra local government area both in Cross River State.

File Photos

Vanguard learned the clash was between the people of Inyima in Yakurr local government area and Adun in Obubra local government area both in Cross River State.

The incident which occurred on Friday morning claimed over five lives and several houses were destroyed as well as other property worth millions of naira were also destroyed.

A commuter, Ephraim Anderson said due to the magnitude of the clash, he has no choice but to go back to Calabar.

He said: “The war was fought on the Federal highway, there was no movement and people were murdered in numbers. I and other drivers have to run away from the scene with a view to save the lives of passengers.

“Actually, nobody knew the cause of the clash but we gathered that the clash may not be unconnected with land ownership but for the safety of our passengers we have no choice than to turn back,”he said.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Inuwa Hafiz told Vanguard that the situation has been brought under control.

His words: “Since morning, we are on it because it has been a recurrent decimal.When they started this morning, we have to quickly mobilize to the scene.

“The report reaching me this night (late Friday night) was that no casualty was recorded but scores of houses were set ablaze” he stated.

He said that today was Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba step mother’s funeral obsequies and when the people heard they mobilized to disrupt movement in the highway.

Vanguard learned that the Calabar- Ikom axis of the Federal Highway was blocked and movement to Ikom the venue for the funeral obsequies and other parts of the northern part of Cross River State was disrupted. But the Commissioner Hafiz assured that peace and normalcy has been returned and movement was free.