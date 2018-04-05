5 women arrested for selling Naira notes in Ogun had N1.5m on them

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE five women arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in various parts of the state for allegedly hawking and selling Naira notes, had over one million Naira on them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, disclosed that the suspects, Toyin, Kehinde, Latifat, Kehinde and Iyanuoluwa, were arrested in Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Abeokuta areas of the state.

Oyeyemi said they were arrested during a sting operation jointly carried out by policemen of the state command and officials of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, last week Thursday and Friday.

He said: “The operation is in line with Section 21(1) of the CBN Act 2007, which made hawking, selling and abuse of Naira a punishable offence.

“Various denominations of Naira notes totalling N1,560,000 were recovered from the suspects, who were publicly exhibiting their illicit trade.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, Aminu Alhassan, to commence a full scale investigation into the activities of these suspects with the view of bringing to book others in their shoes and prosecute them accordingly.

“Iliyasu equally warned the public to desist from any act capable of soiling, abusing or destroying the Naira which is one of the symbols of our national identity.

“The Commissioner, therefore, expressed his readiness to work with all government agencies to stamp out crime in the state.”