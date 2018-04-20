2019: PDP to constitute a shadow cabinet

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its National Working Committee (NWC) to work towards the constitution of a shadow cabinet to guide the party’s blueprint for economic recovery and good governance.

The party also said it is championing a coalition of forces to work towards the common goal of ousting the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the next general elections.

These were some of the resolutions reached by the party at the end of its 79th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which held on Thursday.

A party statement made available to journalists yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the party to reach out to Nigerians in their numbers ahead of the general elections.

“The NEC directs that the NWC commences action towards the establishment of a shadow cabinet to pilot PDP’s roadmap towards national economic recovery and good governance, in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“That the PDP should lead a strong conversation and discussion towards a formal coalition of democratic forces to guarantee Nigerians the much desired all-inclusive platform ahead of 2019 general elections.

“That the PDP doors remain widely open to all Nigerians, groups and like-minded political parties to foster a strong rallying point for the determined quest by Nigerians to rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC and enthrone good governance in our country,” the statements read in part.

Other resolutions include the deployment of “The instrument of its democratic structures at all levels across the country to legitimately and urgently rally all Nigerians to vote out the APC and return the nation to the path of national cohesion, stability and prosperity for the good of all,” and the “immediate prosecution of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all those involved in the treasonable act” of Wednesday invasion of the National Assembly which culminated in the carting away of the legislative mace.”

The meeting also berated President Buhari for his scheduled visit to the United States of America, saying back home “his administration is annihilating, harassing and strangulating opposition voices, even within his own party.

“In the same vein, the NEC also strongly condemned the branding of Nigerian youths as lazy, by President Muhammadu Buhari as a direct injury on the sensibility of our youths who are known worldwide to be hardworking.

“The PDP reaffirms its belief and confidence in Nigerian youths and boldly announces to the world that our youths are resourceful and agile.

“Our nation is blessed with hardworking young men and women and we enjoin them to team up with PDP Generation Next Movement in the all-important determination to vote out the APC, which has not only refused to show interest in their well-being and development but has also held them in the highest form of disdain.”