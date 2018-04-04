2019: PDP chieftain promises quality representation

By Tare Youdeowei

Warri—A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State and House of Representatives aspirant, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, has promised to give the people of Warri federal constituency quality representation and ensure peace and security in Warri at the lower chamber if given the opportunity to serve.

Chief Ereyitomi gave the assurances on Wednesday at the party’s secretariat in Warri during a consultative visit to leaders of the PDP in both Warri South and Warri South-West constituencies led by Mr. Johnson Agbeyegbe and Pa. John Edah to acquaint them of his ambition and seek their support in his bid to realise his dream project.

He said: “All of us in the race are brothers. I will not engage in destroying the image or character of anybody. My concern is to give the good people of Warri federal constituency a vibrant and quality representation, ensure peace and security while encouraging good neighbourliness amongst the Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo that form the constituency.”

The House of Reps aspirant who is also a Commissioner representing the Itsekiri ethnic nationality on Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, told the PDP leaders that he had to come to see them for consultations properly because they are the engine room that will drive the project to success.