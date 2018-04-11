2019: Ogboru faults online media report

By Etop Ekanem

Media Strategist to All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Great Ogboru, Mr Christopher Agaga, has faulted an online report, alleging that the Department of State Service, DSS, was mandated by the presidency to conduct a discrete investigation on all Delta State APC governorship aspirants to ensure that a credible and corruption free candidate emerges as the governor of the state in 2019,

He noted that the alleged discrete investigation, which gave a Delta North governorship aspirant of the party the nod, having the required structure to unseat Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019, while Chief Ogboru, Prof Pat Utomi and other aspirants were disqualified, was politically sponsored by those afraid of Chief Ogboru in the governorship race.

Agaga said: “The tactics of outwitting opponents in politics to achieve victory is an acceptable practice in politics, but it should be done in civilised and refined manner.”