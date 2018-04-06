Breaking News
2019: Why we insist on Mulade for DTHA — Pressure group

Nwafor Polycarp

SA political pressure group in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, Warri   South-West Political Coalition Movement, WSWPCM,   has declared that   Comrade Sheriff Mulade, an aspirant for   Warri South-West Constituency, Delta State House of Assembly for 2019, will   sustain the peace being enjoyed in the area, attract development as well as foster   unity among the various ethnic groups in the area.

WSWPCM group which had earlier endorsed Mulade, re-emphasized their position saying that the aspirant will be the voice of the voiceless,   make the constituency proud and attract development to Delta State and Nigeria at large.

Spokesman of , WSWPCM,   Mr Ogugu Ebisinde in a statement, appealed to political leaders in the local government   area and in the state to give Mulade the much needed support to emerge as the local government area candidate, saying he is   their choice and   beacon of hope to represent the area in 2019.


