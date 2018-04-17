2019: Hate speech causes ripples in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of 2019 general elections in Imo state, some politicians in the state said hate speech may become a major threat to the elections.

Speaking yesterday to newsmen in Owerri on his views regarding hate speech, a senator representing Imo East, Samdaddy Anyanwu said he would sack any of his aides making or replying a hate speech by politicians in the state.

This is coming at a time Mr Mike Iheanetu, representing Aboh Mbaise state constituency, was of the opinion that even though he is not in support of hate speech, “you should know that hate speech is a by-product of hate action. Hate speech does not come on it’s own, something precipitates it and something propels it.”

But Anyanwu who is contesting for Imo gubernatorial election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he would disown any of his supporters who use hate speech as he has also concluded plans to visit gubernatorial aspirants in the state across party lines.

He said: “I will disown and hereby disown any of my supporters in whichever guise that uses hate speech against any of my fellow aspirants or their supporters from today.

“Any of my supporters who uses hate speech in violation of this admonition will be publicly disowned by my campaign organisation, the Divine Mandate Movement from his ward level.”

He added that, “There will not be found any hate speech from me during and throughout the electoral process of 2018/2019 and thereafter.

“I will in practical implementation of this new political environment commence visitation of all my fellow contestants for the governorship position and other positions across all the political parties operating in Imo State as time will permit me.”