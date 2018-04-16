2019 Gov poll: Ogun West elders pledge support for Amosun’s candidate

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Ogun West Elders Council, Monday, said it would support any anointed candidate presented by Governor Ibikunle Amosun to succeed him after 2019 provided that he or she is from Ogun West.

The elders, who said this at a press conference, in Abeokuta, declared that the people of Ogun West would only throw their weight behind Amosun’s candidate if the person is from their axis.

Chairman of the council, Ajibola Olagbaye said: “The time is now, thanks to the godly man of destiny, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who has told the world and assured the people of Ogun State and Nigeria that he is going to hand over to a governor from Ogun West.

“The council has not been told or received the anointed candidate of the governor. All candidates are being interacted with and they are all eligible. We know that the Wizkid could be anybody from Ogun West.”

Meanwhile, the council has debunked accusations that the council is frustrating the ambition of the district to produce a governor for the state.

Olagbaye, who lamented the inability of the district to produce a governor for the state, since it was created 40 years ago, disclosed that the council would strive to ensure its aim is actualised in the 2019 governorship election.

His words: “You will recall that among the accusations, which critics regularly level against Ogun West as working against the district in her quest to be at the head of affairs in the state as Chief Executive, are lack of unity, lack of a rally point and multiplicity of interests among interested men and women.

“We have had an occasion to debunk some of these as unfounded and to point out the fact that some of these accusations are not peculiar to Ogun West. In addition, heterogeneity of the various people and communities making up the various people and communities making up the Ogun West Senatorial District is absent in other districts; they include Yewa, Awori, Ketu, Anago, Oogu, Ohori and many others.”