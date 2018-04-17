2019: Former Tinubu´s aide joins Delta guber race under APC

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN-CITY—DR Charles Nwadiani, the former Special Adviser to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has declared his intention to join the governorship race in Delta state, saying that the successive governments of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state had failed the people.

Dr Nwadiani who spoke to journalists at the Benin City Airport, said he wants to replicate the progress being witnessed in Lagos in Delta State, stressing his intention to rescue the people of the state from what he described as alleged oppressive governance of the PDP.

He said: “I was one of those who built the foundation of progress that we are witnessing in Delta State today while I was a Special Adviser under Governor Bola Tinubu, the national leader of our party. So I want to replicate that is happening in Lagos state in Delta State.