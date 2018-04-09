2019 declaration: Buhari ‘ll tell us what he has achieved – Uwazuike

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Former President of Aka Ikenga, the punching arm of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Goddy Uwazuike has challenged President Mohammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians what he has achieved to merit reelection in 2019.



Uwazuruike made this demand following the president’s declaration in Abuja on Monday to re-contest.

Reacting to the declaration, the former Ohaneze scribe who is also a legal practitioner queried if Buhari had delivered on his campaign promises in 2015 to seek the renewal of his mandate from Nigerians.

He however acknowledged that it was his right under the constitution to contest election but submitting that the president has some explanations to make.

He said: “The constitution guarantees the right to contest for elections. The contestant makes some basic promises. But the basis for recontesting is to continue the good work. In other words, President Muhammadu Buhari will tell us what he has achieved!

“He listed 3 major areas: corruption, security and the economy. He should tell us where his achievements lie in the 3 areas. He can say I have fought corruption with fear or favour.

“That the charges of nepotism and cover up of corruption against his men is not true. He should tell us that the insecurity we felt before has been eliminated. The people are free to go anywhere. No Boko Haram. No Fulani killers, no banditry, no kidnapping.

“He should tell us how our economy is better off now that a bag of rice and a liter of petrol have doubled. In fact our medical services have improved. The children of top politicians school here.

“The promises made to the labour union have been kept. The Independence of the judiciary and the legislature is fully and firmly respected. He must tell us how human rights are respected, how court orders are obeyed. The president has to tell us how investors are trooping in and where they are now. He must tell us how factories are reopening. Freedom of speech? Hate speech? IPOB?”