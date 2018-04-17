2019: Communities want Uroye to run for DTHA

By Jeremiah Urowayino

warri—The people of Ode-Itsekiri Ward in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, which comprises of communities such as Ode-Itsekiri, Orugbo, Usele, Inorin, Kpesan, Ajigba and Ugbodede have appealed to a one-time transition committee chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Augustine Uroye to run for the Warri South Constituency 1 Seat in the Delta state House of Assembly come 2019.

The former Treasurer of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ode-Itsekiri Ward, Mr. Sunny Bodor made this disclosure yesterday in Warri, when the Vice Chairman of PDP Ode-Itsekiri Ward, Prince Patrick Oneyor, Hon. Darlington Semuge, Reinelt and other ward leaders accompanied Dr. Augustine Uroye in a visit to Warri South PDP leader, Chief Joseph Sisanmi Otumara.

In his response Chief Otumara, said ”I don’t want to be an agent of confusion. Whatever I can do to make Uroye’s ambition achievable I will do.

Uroye, in his remark, noted that it was natural for him to “take blessing” from Chief Otumara “the PDP leader in the Local government.

Among those present at the residence of Chief Otumara, were the Delta State PDP Deputy Chairman, Barr. Ada Val Arenyeka, Madam Jolomi Dabor and Sir Emmanuel Abigorb when Dr, Uroye’s delegation visited.