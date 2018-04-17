Breaking News
Translate

2019: Communities want Uroye to run for DTHA

On 11:55 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

By Jeremiah Urowayino

warri—The people of Ode-Itsekiri Ward in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, which comprises of communities such as Ode-Itsekiri, Orugbo, Usele, Inorin, Kpesan, Ajigba and Ugbodede have appealed  to a one-time transition committee chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Augustine Uroye to run for the Warri South Constituency 1 Seat in the Delta state House of Assembly come 2019.

 The former Treasurer of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ode-Itsekiri Ward, Mr. Sunny Bodor made this disclosure yesterday in Warri, when  the Vice Chairman of PDP Ode-Itsekiri Ward, Prince Patrick Oneyor, Hon. Darlington Semuge, Reinelt  and other ward  leaders accompanied Dr. Augustine  Uroye in a visit to  Warri South PDP leader, Chief Joseph Sisanmi Otumara.

Dr Augustine Uroye
In his response Chief Otumara, said  ”I don’t want to be an agent of confusion.  Whatever I can do to make Uroye’s ambition achievable I will do.
Uroye, in his remark, noted that it was natural for him to “take blessing” from Chief Otumara “the PDP leader in the Local government.

Among those present at the residence of Chief Otumara, were the  Delta State PDP Deputy Chairman, Barr. Ada Val Arenyeka, Madam Jolomi Dabor and Sir Emmanuel Abigorb when Dr, Uroye’s delegation visited.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.