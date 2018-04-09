2019: Buhari’s interest declaration expected – Makarfi

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that he would seek a second term in 2019 was expected.

“His (Buhari)’s declaration is no news; it would have only been news if he had decided otherwise,” Makarfi said on Monday, in an SMS response to an earlier SMS that sought his opinion on the development.

“If the President had declared that he will not run, that would have been news. It is no news that he is re-contesting,”’the former Kaduna governor said.

Newsmen report that Buhari had, on Monday morning, announced his intention to seek a fresh term in 2019, ending months of speculations over his political future.

NAN