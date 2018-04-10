2019: Buhari’s declaration for second term, an Insult … – Onuesoke

…says Buhari can’t be trusted

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described President Buhari’s declaration for as a second term as an insult on Nigerians.



Reacting to Buhari’s decision to contest for a second term, Onuesoke said; “Buhari is insensitive, he doesn’t care about the yearnings and pains of the masses”, berating “Buhari and APC for bringing untold hardship on the Masses.

“My attention has been drawn to President Buhari’s formal declaration to seek for reelection come 2019. Inasmuch as Mr. President has the right to vie for any elective position as enshrined in our constitution, his declarations to seek for a second tenure in office is an insult to the sensitivity of Nigerians.

“This is the same Buhari who told us in 2015 that he will not seek re-election after completing his first tenure on account of old age and health grounds. Obviously we can’t trust such an old man who cannot keep to his words.

“The Buhari / APC led Federal Government has brought untold hardship, excruciating pains and debilitating poverty on Nigerians. They have nothing good to offer the ordinary people out there who voted them into power in 2015.

“It is shame that APC as a party does not consider the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians but the interest of a few cabal who are hell bent on perpetually enslaving Nigerians.

“I called on Nigerians to rise up and say No to APC’s brand of wicked and vindictive leadership. We must put an end to this inept leadership exemplified by President Buhari come 2019.

“Nigerians should remain calm and go about their normal businesses in the face of this grave provocation by APC. Go and Get your voters card ready and come 2019, we shall send APC out of Aso-Rock”.