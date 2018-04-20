2019: My aspiration not ethnic based – Uduaghan

By Akpokona Omafuire & Perez Brisibe

WARRI— IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, yesterday, said his aspiration to represent the people of Delta South senatorial district was not ethnic based but anchored on his capacity.

The former governor also proffered solution to the Niger Delta agitation, stressing that laws should be made by the National Assembly to ensure the protection of host communities in the region.

Speaking during a media parley with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Warri correspondents chapel, Uduaghan hinted on the political equation of the three ethnic groups in the district, saying: “It is the turn of the Itsekiri nation to produce the next senator representing the district come 2019.

“I have decided to run but I have not declared yet. The reason I have decided to run for the Senate is because I have the capacity, knowledge, experience and contacts to do the needful in the Senate.”

“This is not anchored on the fact that am an Itsekiri, as I will be representing not just the Itsekiri nation but the Ijaw and Isoko nation. Having contested election in 25 local government areas, I believe contesting elections in eight local councils will not be stressful.”

On providing solution for lasting peace in the Niger Delta, the former governor hinted that there was need to enact laws that will protect the host communities in the region, saying, “Without these laws, it will be difficult to achieve peace in the region.

“Though not everyone will be happy with these laws, in the long run, everyone in the country will benefit because there will be peace in the Niger Delta leading to an increase in oil production.”